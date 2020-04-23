Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,949,311,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in L3Harris by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,974,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,036,000 after purchasing an additional 262,567 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,874,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,751,000 after purchasing an additional 29,240 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,806,000 after acquiring an additional 210,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,455,000 after acquiring an additional 168,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.43. 1,329,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Cfra upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.89.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

