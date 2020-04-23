Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Raises Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.9% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,534,000 after purchasing an additional 763,029 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $941,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,572,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $636,724,000 after purchasing an additional 759,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,092,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,753. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

