Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Wealth Architects LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $110.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,369. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $119.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

