Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

VEA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,064,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,345,531. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76.

