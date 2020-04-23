Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 183,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $75.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,194. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.13.

