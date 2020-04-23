Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $47,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV opened at $128.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $156.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average of $139.82.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.