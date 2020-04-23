Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 288.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.58. 1,088,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,585. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.64.

