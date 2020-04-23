Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Wealth Architects LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,050,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,618,000 after acquiring an additional 67,690 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,242,000 after acquiring an additional 401,834 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,750,000 after purchasing an additional 112,007 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,172. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

