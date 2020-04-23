Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.60. 2,587,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,305,762. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

