Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lessened by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 19.5% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $51,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.53. 6,340,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,140,076. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

