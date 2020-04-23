Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,976 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $74,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,609,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average is $154.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

