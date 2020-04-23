Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.7% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,586,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,191,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,942. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.15.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.