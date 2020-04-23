Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lifted by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 8.6% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 117,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 119.5% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.20. 1,903,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

