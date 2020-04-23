Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other Varian Medical Systems news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $157.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Shares of VAR traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.06. 10,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,257. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.