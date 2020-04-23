VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.65.

VBIV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $283.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.94% and a negative return on equity of 62.93%. Research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 987,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 77,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.