Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $967.96 Million

Analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report $967.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $953.70 million to $981.40 million. Ventas posted sales of $942.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ventas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.34%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

