Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal, BiteBTC and Graviex. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $46.95 million and $1.83 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00581448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000770 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006642 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,246,303,543 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bitfinex, YoBit, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, SouthXchange, Gate.io, Graviex, HitBTC, TradeOgre, Huobi, Cryptopia and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.