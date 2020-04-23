Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.4% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,386,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,206,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $235.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.