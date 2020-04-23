VICI Properties (VICI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect VICI Properties to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,011.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,471.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

