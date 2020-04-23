Viewray (VRAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Viewray has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 136.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. On average, analysts expect Viewray to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viewray has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $351.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Viewray from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

