Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VTY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,381 ($18.17) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.08) target price (down previously from GBX 1,380 ($18.15)) on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,161.40 ($15.28).

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 806.33 ($10.61) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 769.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,181.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 4.37. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.62) and a one year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62). The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 15,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £89,994.60 ($118,382.79). Also, insider Ian Tyler bought 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £19,846.40 ($26,106.81). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,124 shares of company stock worth $10,998,700.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

