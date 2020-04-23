Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,780 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Vocera Communications worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 196,616 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.84 million, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Vocera Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 16,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $421,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $346,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,446 shares of company stock worth $2,286,017 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

