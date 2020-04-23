VULCANO Hits One Day Volume of $72.00 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. VULCANO has a market cap of $54,626.61 and approximately $72.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VULCANO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last week, VULCANO has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VULCANO alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Profile

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin.

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.