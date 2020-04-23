W Green Pay (WGP) Price Hits $0.0300 on Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One W Green Pay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $497,513.05 and $5,236.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.49 or 0.02674416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00220909 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00058757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000182 BTC.

W Green Pay Token Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,584,109 tokens. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and Huobi Korea.

