W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WRB. TheStreet lowered W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $50.53. 514,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,693. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,935,000 after buying an additional 39,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.