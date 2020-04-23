W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. W. R. Grace & Co has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.73-4.91 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.73-4.91 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.74 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GRA opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.30. W. R. Grace & Co has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $79.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $94.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

