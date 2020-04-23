W W Grainger Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GWW)

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 668 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 705% compared to the typical volume of 83 call options.

W W Grainger stock opened at $276.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Thursday, April 16th. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

