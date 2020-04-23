Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 1.7% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.50. 4,231,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,219,611. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.