Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,535.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,760 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.20. 1,108,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,657,932. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average of $130.46. The firm has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

