WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Cut to Buy at AlphaValue

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.02.

About WARTSILA OYJ/ADR

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

