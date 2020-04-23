Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. Watsco’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Shares of WSO traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.51. 551,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.82. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.35. Watsco has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $186.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

