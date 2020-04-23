Wavesbet (WBET) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $76,979.82 and $28,328.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00429675 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

WBET is a token. Wavesbet's total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet's official website is wavesbet.io.

The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

