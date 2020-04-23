Wealth Architects LLC Buys 2,036 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $49.98.

