Wealth Architects LLC Buys 9,414 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 3.2% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $66.57. 2,181,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,948. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

