Wealth Architects LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,802 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.5% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,938,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.33. 22,016,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,345,529. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

