Wealth Architects LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 168.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 598,866 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $289,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.91. 476,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,168. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day moving average is $142.62. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $162.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5326 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

