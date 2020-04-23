Wealth Architects LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 622.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.5% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,819,000 after acquiring an additional 161,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,913,000 after acquiring an additional 183,646 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $210.52. 42,914,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,175,254. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.74 and its 200 day moving average is $206.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.