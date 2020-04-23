Wealth Architects LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,458.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 899,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,475,000 after acquiring an additional 882,882 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,998,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,387,000 after acquiring an additional 398,482 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,731,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,471,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.59. 615,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,972. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

