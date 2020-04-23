Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 122,212 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 167.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,212 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.4% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,006 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,537,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,937,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,474,000 after purchasing an additional 364,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,652,924 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.