Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 27,463 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 119.5% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 70,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.20. 1,903,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,314. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.01.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.