Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 33,629 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 936.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,513. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

