Wealth Architects LLC Sells 6,046 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 13.0% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,266,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

