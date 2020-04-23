Wedbush Comments on Dine Brands Global Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DIN. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.23. 7,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $104.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $443,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $721,640.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,727. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

