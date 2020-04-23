Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.13. 30,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,633. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, Director Robert A. Stine purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $198,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Insiders bought 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $47,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 298,954 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 272,183 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 582,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after buying an additional 243,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

