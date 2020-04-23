Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC):

4/17/2020 – Norfolk Southern was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $226.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $229.00 to $189.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norfolk Southern, which is already suffering low volumes due to factors like excess truck capacity, might have encountered the same fate in first-quarter 2020 due to coronavirus-induced soft shipments. Detailed results should be out on Apr 29. Shares have declined 19% since March, mainly due to the pandemic. The company's high-debt levels are worrisome as well. However, it boasts a praiseworthy record of rewarding its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Moreover, in a bid to mitigate revenue erosion(down 7.1% in fourth-quarter 2019), Norfolk Southern is looking to cut costs to boost its bottom line. Backed by cost-controlling efforts, operating ratio has been improving for the last few quarters. In view of the coronavirus crisis, the company might announce further cost reduction to aid the bottom line.”

4/9/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $179.00 to $172.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $116.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $247.00 to $189.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Norfolk Southern is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Norfolk Southern is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $120.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $247.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $228.00 to $179.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $237.00 to $226.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $153.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88.

Get Norfolk Southern Corp alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.4% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 28.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 41.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,746 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.