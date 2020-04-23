Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Williams Companies (WMB)

Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2020 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Williams Companies was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

4/14/2020 – Williams Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Williams Companies was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/24/2020 – Williams Companies was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Williams Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Williams Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Williams Companies was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

2/24/2020 – Williams Companies was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

WMB opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,474,876,000 after buying an additional 4,811,552 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,032,000 after buying an additional 9,730,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,970,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,633,000 after buying an additional 938,608 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,177,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,729,000 after buying an additional 145,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,899,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,263,000 after buying an additional 142,408 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

