Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chuy’s (CHUY)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ: CHUY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2020 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

4/15/2020 – Chuy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Chuy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

3/24/2020 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

3/9/2020 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

3/6/2020 – Chuy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – Chuy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Chuy’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $231.08 million, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.27 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall M. Dewitt acquired 5,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,554.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Chuy’s by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Chuy’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Chuy’s by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

