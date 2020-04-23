Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE: SQM) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

4/15/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

4/9/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

4/3/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

4/2/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/4/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Shares of SQM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 38,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,082. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2541 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after buying an additional 113,235 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 59,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

