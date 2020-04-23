Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Incyte (INCY)

Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2020 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Incyte had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/9/2020 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Incyte’s lead drug, Jakafi, maintains momentum, propelled by increasing demand in all three approved indications (polycythemiavera, myelofibrosis and the recent label expansion in acute GVHD). The company’s efforts to further expand the drug’s label should boost sales. Moreover, its efforts to diversify the revenue base and develop the pipeline are impressive. However, pipeline failures are concerning. GRAVITAS-301, the phase III study of itacitinib as a treatment for patients with newly-diagnosed acute GVHD, did not meet the primary endpoint. Moreover, the company is highly dependent on Jakafi for a major chunk of revenues. The recently-approved therapies will pose stiff competition to Jakafi and sales might take a hit. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year.”

4/9/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/8/2020 – Incyte had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

4/1/2020 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

3/25/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $99.00 to $85.00.

3/24/2020 – Incyte is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Incyte had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $86.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Incyte stock opened at $100.97 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Get Incyte Co alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,129 shares of company stock worth $3,143,044 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Savior LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Incyte by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.