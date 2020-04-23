Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $17.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BKR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.02.

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $13.57. 9,171,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,870,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $26.24.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Beattie purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $89,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 15,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $299,368.64. Insiders have purchased 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $642,165 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $2,475,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $12,597,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

